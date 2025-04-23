Florence Pugh, Pedro Pascal, David Harbour dazzle at ‘Thunderbolts*’ premiere in London

MCU film Thunderbolts* stars Florence Pugh, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour and Wyatt Russell walked the red carpet in style at the film’s London premiere on Tuesday.

The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal, who is set to make his Marvel debut with the film The Fantastic Four: First Steps, also turned up at the premiere.

The official social media handle of Marvel Studios shared pictures from the event, which also featured filmmaker Jake Schreier, who accompanied the cast of Thunderbolts. “Ladies and Gentlemen... THE THUNDERBOLTS* The cast and director of Marvel Studios’ #Thunderbolts* stun at the European Premiere,” the film banner wrote on Instagram alongside the images.

Twenty-nine-year-old actress Florence Pugh looked stunning as she arrived at the event in a sultry all-black gown with lace tulle in celebration of her latest Marvel movie. She attended the event with her family and friends.

Pedro Pascal, 50, extended his support to the transgender community, sporting his viral ‘Protect the Dolls’ t-shirt. Pascal had previously worn the t-shirt during his 50th birthday on April 6. ‘Protect the Dolls’ is a message that shows support to trans women, who are referred to as ‘dolls’ in the LGBTQIA+ community.

Stranger Things actor David Harbour, who is set to play Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian in the film, looked dapper in a black suit complemented with a loose-fit printed shirt.

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus dazzled at the Thunderbolts premiere in a corset-fit dress, worn over a white shirt. She is playing Valentina Allegrade Fontaine in the film.

Hannah John-Kamen aced her fashion game in a polka-dotted sheer dress at the event.

Actor Lewis Pullman, who is set to play Robert Reynolds, sported a grey suit while he walked the red carpet. Pullman also made his debut in the MCU with Thunderbolts*.

Actor Simu-Liu, who is known for playing the Marvel character Shang-Chi in the films Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: Doomsday, also attended the Thunderbolts* event.

Thunderbolts* follows a ragtag team of morally ambiguous figures brought together by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) for a high-stakes mission. The team consists of Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian (David Harbour), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and Ghost, all of whom have previously navigated the MCU as villains or antiheroes.

Thunderbolts* will conclude Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe upon its May 1 release in theatres.