Jenna Ortega’s ‘Wednesday’ S2 P1 is a must-watch, especially for ‘Addams Family’ fans

The gothic halls of Nevermore Academy have opened again with Jenna Ortega reprising her pitch-perfect role as Wednesday Addams in Tim Burton’s Netflix show Wednesday Season 2.

Here are five reasons why you need to stream Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 right now if you haven’t already.

Addams Family fans, you will love it.

Wednesday’s powers have evolved

After a summer spent studying Goody Addams’ Book of Shadows, Wednesday is more confident in her psychic abilities. But her visions are getting darker, and now leave her with black tears running down her face. She hides this from her mother Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and confides only in her trusted sidekick Thing. Still, something tells her this term at Nevermore Academy won’t be quiet. And she’s right.

Nevermore isn’t the same anymore

There’s a new principal at Nevermore (played by Steve Buscemi) and he brings big changes to the school. Wednesday’s younger brother Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) is now a student too, trying to figure out his static electricity powers. But Wednesday has no time for babysitting. After defeating the Hyde in Season 1, she has become a bit of a campus celebrity — something she absolutely hates. Worse still, a stalker is on her trail, and her visions point to danger looming over her best friend, Enid.

The Addams family gets more screen time

This time, we see more of the Addams family — and learn much more about them. A hidden family secret comes to light, adding strain to Wednesday’s already tense relationship with her mother. And then there’s Grandmama Frump, played by the fabulous Joanna Lumley, who shows up and stirs things up even more.

Trouble in paradise for Wednesday and Enid

One of the highlights of Season 1 was the odd-couple friendship between gloomy Wednesday and cheerful Enid. That bond is put to test in Season 2. A disturbing vision involving Enid makes Wednesday pull away without warning. Enid doesn’t understand why, and Wednesday doesn’t explain. It’s an emotional conflict that many teenagers (and even adults) will relate to.

The story gets darker, and even more addictive

Wednesday has often been compared to Harry Potter — thanks to its boarding school setting and magical students — but the show has carved out a darkly charming space of its own. The first four episodes of Season 2 are visually stunning (as expected from Tim Burton), tightly written, and filled with creepy twists.

If there’s one complaint, it’s that Netflix decided to split the season. Part 1 ends with a lot left unsaid, and viewers will have to wait a month for answers. But for now, there’s enough mystery to keep you hooked.