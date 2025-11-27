‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’ to hit Indian theatres in December

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, a sequel to the 2023 horror film, is set to hit theatres in India on 5 December, Universal Pictures announced on Thursday.

In 2023, Blumhouse’s Five Nights at Freddy’s, based on the popular video game series by Scott Cawthon, became a global box-office phenomenon, emerging as the highest-grossing horror film of the year with a collection of USD 297 million worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than a year has passed since the haunting events at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. Though the truth has been buried, the legend has grown, so much so that the town has launched its first-ever Fazfest, inspired by the stories surrounding the incident.

Meanwhile, former security guard Mike (Josh Hutcherson) and officer Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail) have shielded 11-year-old Abby (Piper Rubio) from the reality of what unfolded. But when Abby escapes to reconnect with Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy, she unwittingly triggers a new series of terrifying events, ones tied to long-hidden secrets about Freddy’s origins and a horror buried for decades.

Director Emma Tammi returns to lead the new instalment, bringing the same atmospheric detail that defined the original film, now elevated to a more expansive narrative.

Reflecting on her approach, Tammi explained, “It was a balance between honoring the game and deepening the emotional journey of the characters.”

She also recalled the unexpected journey of the first film’s success, saying, “The success of the first film felt surreal. It came out during the SAG-AFTRA strike, so we did not have a premiere or a shared moment to celebrate. We were all experiencing it separately, but because we were going to theaters and watching it with fans, we got to see them embrace it firsthand. When I felt that energy, it was the first time I realized we might get to make another one.”

Josh Hutcherson, well known for his role in the The Hunger Games series, also reflected on returning to the franchise, sharing, “It is rare to be part of something that so many people connect to. I experienced that with The Hunger Games in a really special way, and Five Nights at Freddy’s has been completely different but just as meaningful.”

Hutcherson added, “To have people follow me into this world and go on this new adventure with me is amazing. The love fans have for this story runs so deep, and I am grateful to be one of the people helping bring it to life. Even if it means constantly running from these giant, terrifying things.”