‘Joy Kali’: Dev is a fierce devotee of Maa Kali in the first song from ‘Raghu Dakat’

Set to release during Durga Puja, the Dhrubo Banerjee-directed historical drama also features Anirban Bhattacharya, Sohini Sarkar, Idhika Paul, and Roopa Ganguly in key roles

Published 27.08.25, 12:46 PM
Dev in ‘Raghu Dakat’ song ‘Joy Kali’

Joy Kali, the first song from Dhrubo Banerjee’s Raghu Dakat, starring Dev in the titular role, was dropped by the makers on Thursday. The song is composed by Rathijit Bhattacharjee, with lyrics by Sugata Guha. Ishan Mitra, Shreya Bhattacharya, and Rathijit Bhattacharjee have lent their voices to the track.

The three-minute-45-second music video depicts a group of bandits worshipping Maa Kali with full fervour. “Joy Kali is not just a song but a spiritual and emotional invocation, where Megastar Dev, in his transformative portrayal of Raghu, embodies the fiery son of Maa Kali. With sindoor smeared in worship, he channels the goddess’s rage and strength, surrendering to the eternal force who stands by him at every turn,” SVF said in a press communique.

Raghu Dakat also features Anirban Bhattacharya, Sohini Sarkar, Idhika Paul, Om Sahani, Roopa Ganguly and Alexx O'Nell in key roles.

Produced by SVF and Dev Entertainment Ventures, Raghu Dakat is set to clash with Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy’s Raktabeej 2, Subhrajit Maitra’s Devi Chaudhurani and Anik Dutta’s Joto Kando Kolkatatei at the box office this Durga Puja.

