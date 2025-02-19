Rishab Shetty’s first look as Shivaji Maharaj out on Maratha king's birth anniversary

Filmmaker Sandeep Singh on Wednesday dropped the first-look poster of his directorial debut, The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, starring Rishab Shetty in the titular role, to mark the 395th birth anniversary of the Maratha king.

“On the 395th Birth Anniversary of the greatest warrior king, #ThePrideOfBharat #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj, we proudly present the first look, showcasing the strength and devotion of the legendary king who changed the destiny of the entire continent. It’s a supreme honor to bring his extraordinary Saga of Bravery, Honor and Swarajya to life with an exceptional team,” wrote the director alongside a poster of the film, set to hit screens worldwide on January 21, 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster shows Rishab dressed as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, standing with his back to the camera, seemingly inside a temple.

Sandeep had first announced the film in December last year. “Our Honour & Privilege, Presenting the Epic Saga of India’s Greatest Warrior King – The Pride of Bharat: #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj. #ThePrideOfBharatChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj. This isn’t just a film – it’s a battle cry to honor a warrior who fought against all odds, challenged the might of the Mighty Mughal empire, and forged a legacy that can never be forgotten,” he wrote.

The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is backed by Sandeep’s home banner Legend Studios. According to IMDb, the film will also star singer Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle.

Rishab is currently shooting for Kantara A Legend Chapter-1, slated to hit theatres on October 2 this year. The prequel film is written and directed by Rishab, who bagged the National Award for best actor last year for his role in the 2022 blockbuster.

Sandeep is well-known for backing popular films like Priyanka Chopra’s Mary Kom (2014) and Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund (2022).