Dhanush’s first look for Idly Kadai out

Actor-director Dhanush on Wednesday dropped two first-look posters of his character from his upcoming directorial Idly Kadai, offering a glimpse at his two looks — one as a young boy and the other as a lungi-clad man.

The first poster shows Dhanush sporting a traditional South Indian outfit, holding steel idli containers in one hand and a bag of groceries in the other. He stands in front of a shack in a village and smiles.

In the second poster, the actor can be seen in a much younger avatar, sporting a brown shirt and trousers. He stands next to Raj Kiran’s character, who sits on the porch of a village house.

“Idli kadai First look ❤️ stay connected to your roots 🙏🙏 @DawnPicturesOff @wunderbarfilms @AakashBaskaran @RedGiantMovies_,” the 41-year-old actor wrote alongside the posters on X.

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement over the upcoming film. “Congratulations, this film will be a super duper hit,” one of them wrote. “Awesome. Looking forward 😍,” another fan commented.

Also starring Dhanush’s Thiruchitrambalam co-star Nithya Menen, Idly Kadai is slated to hit theatres on April 10.

Dhanush is currently directing the film Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam. He was last seen in his second directorial venture Raayan, which hit theatres on July 26 last year. His first directorial was 2017’s Pa Paandi, which also starred Rajkiran and Revathi.

The actor is next going to feature in Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna and Jim Sarbh. He is also set to portray the role of Ilaiyaraaja in a biopic of the legendary music composer.