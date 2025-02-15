MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi-starrer ‘Wuthering Heights’ set to hit theatres in February, 2026

Adapted from Victorian novelist Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel, the film will be helmed by Saltburn filmmaker Emerald Fennell

Entertainment Web Desk Published 15.02.25, 02:06 PM
Margot Robbie\\\'s Wuthering Heights

Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi IMDb

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi-starrer Wuthering Heights is set to release on February 14, 2026, Warner Bros. announced on Saturday. The Hollywood studio also shared a poster of the upcoming gothic film.

“Happy Valentine’s Day. See you on 14.02.26. #WutheringHeightsMovie,” Warner Brother wrote on Instagram alongside the close-up picture of someone’s mouth, with blades of green grass caught between fingers.

Adapted from Victorian novelist Emily Brontë’s 1847 eponymous novel, Wuthering Heights will be directed and produced by Emerald Fennell, known for her work on Promising Young Woman and Saltburn.

Margot Robbie is set to play Catherine Earnshaw, the protagonist of the classic novel while Jacob Elordi plays her love-interest Heathcliff. The film will also star Hong Chau, Alison Oliver and Shazad Latif.

Wuthering Heights is a tale of passion, revenge, and tragedy set in the Yorkshire moors. The plot revolves around the complicated love story of Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, an orphan adopted by Catherine’s father. Despite their deep bond, Catherine chooses to marry Edgar Linton, a wealthy neighbour, for social status. Heartbroken and enraged, Heathcliff vows revenge on those who wronged him.

Wuthering Heights has been adapted for the big screen many times in the past, including the most recent adaptation in 2011, starring James Howson and Kaya Scodelario.

Margot Robbie, who headlined the highest-grossing movie of 2023, Barbie, has A Big Bold Beautiful Journey scheduled for release in May 2025.

