Finn Wolfhard describes shooting ‘Stranger Things’ finale as one of the ‘greatest moments’ of his life

Canadian actor Finn Wolfhard, known for playing Mike Wheeler in Netflix’s sci-fi series Stranger Things, has said that shooting for the series finale was one of the greatest moments of his life.

“When I walked out from doing the scene, it was just one of the greatest moments in my entire life. I didn’t process it at the time because it was just so emotional. There was a lot of Champagne,” Wolfhard said in a recent interview.

The 22-year-old actor shared that while everyone around him was sad about the show ending with its fifth season, he kept pushing away the thought during the shoot.

“Everyone was thinking about the end and was down, and I would just be like, ‘Yeah, but we’re all here hanging out. It’s fine… And I would push it away,” the actor told Variety.

Also starring Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, and Joe Keery, Stranger Things is created by the Duffer Brothers.

The trailer of the final season shows the residents of Hawkins grappling with an epidemic-like situation. Eleven and friends face off against creatures from a parallel universe. The clip ends on a cliffhanger, suggesting that Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) may have returned to Hawkins.

The fifth and final instalment of the Netflix supernatural series will include eight episodes. The first four episodes will be released on November 26, while episodes 5 to 7 will premiere on Christmas, and the finale will drop on New Year’s Eve.