‘Unthinkable... such violence in a place as serene’: Filmmakers recall untainted beauty of Pahalgam

Back in 1983, filmmaker Rahul Rawail shot sequences for his Sunny Deol-starrer romance drama Betaab in parts of Kashmir’s Pahalgam, a development that unofficially rechristened a part of the hill station as Betaab Valley, a tourist attraction to date.

Cut to April 24, 2025, Rawail is devastated by the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, a location he fondly remembers as one of the most picturesque spots he had shot his films in. The attack claimed the lives of at least 26 tourists.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a dastardly act. It’s unthinkable that such violence can happen in a place as serene and beautiful as Pahalgam,” Rahul Rawail told The Telegraph Online, recalling his own memories of filming the hit romantic song Teri Yaad Aa Rahi Hai from Love Story (1981) - which marked the film debut of Kumar Gaurav - at the same location.

Rawail recalled shooting many films in Kashmir including Betaab, Sunny Deol's debut film, also starring Amrita Singh. “In the last few years peace and normalcy was returning to Kashmir. But this incident has cast a shadow. This cannot be allowed to continue,” he added.

While Rawail still holds his memories of shooting in Pahalgam close, filmmaker Onir is positive about visiting the Valley soon.

Onir revealed he has been in touch with young actors from Kashmir since the attack. “The kind of outrage I’ve seen from them is unprecedented. There was a candle march at Zero Bridge, people shouting slogans against terrorism. Kashmiris are saying enough is enough — they want peace,” the 55-year-old filmmaker told The Telegraph Online.

Despite the tragic developments, Onir affirmed that his plans to work in Kashmir remain unchanged. “I’m supposed to go next month for a workshop — and I will. I won’t stop doing what I love because of a terrorist attack. I love the people there. Peace must not be surrendered to fear.”

The filmmaker, known for his socially conscious cinema and strong advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights, also shared his enduring connection to the Valley. “As an outsider, as a queer person, I’ve never felt unsafe in Kashmir,” he said. “People often generalise, but that doesn’t reflect the sentiment of the majority. There are always those who don’t want peace, who want to divide us — and we must resist that narrative.”

Expressing grief and anger over the incident, he said, “When one just thought there was peace, not just for tourists but for the locals… colleges open, people out on the streets — and now something like this happens.”

Manoj Paramahamsa, the cinematographer of Thalapathy Vijay-starrer 2023 film Leo, took to social media to recall his time shooting the film in the scenic town of Pahalgam. Reflecting on the recent tragedy, he shared, “Leo was entirely shot in #Pahalgam, but this is not the memory I wanted to carry with me of this beautiful little town. #PahalgamTerroristAttack. Saddened.”