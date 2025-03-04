Filmmaker Karan Johar, actress-dancer Nora Fatehi attend Vanity Fair Oscar party

Director-producer Karan Johar and actress Nora Fatehi attended the Oscar-night dinner and viewing party ahead of the prestigious awards ceremony on March 3.

“On the carpet of Vanity Fair Oscar party,” wrote Nora, sharing photos of her outfit on Instagram on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old actress stunned in a golden Oscar de la Renta slit gown, styled by Maher Jridi. She opted for a box clutch and golden stilettos to complement her outfit. Nora wore her hair down and ditched heavy accessories for dainty ear studs. Winged eye-liner and peach-hued lips further elevated her glamour quotient.

Karan Johar, on the other hand, looked dapper in a serpentine swan tuxedo from couturier Gaurav Gupta. The all-black three-piece ensemble comprised a blazer, a shirt and trousers. The blazer was embossed with golden motifs resembling a mix of a swan and a snake. An ornate cross ring and chic glasses accentuated his outfit. “Amongst some very profound & stylish company,” wrote Karan alongside the photos on Instagram.

The 97th Academy Awards was held on March 3 at Los Angeles’s Dolby Theatre. Sean Baker’s Anora dominated the evening, taking home five trophies, including Best Picture, Best Director for Baker, and Best Actress for Mikey Madison.

VF’s Oscar party was attended by a slew of Hollywood stars, including Zoe Saldana, Adrien Brody, Jenna Ortega, Demi Moore and Sidney Sweeney.

On the work front, Karan has several production ventures lined up for this year, including Shashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Vivek Soni’s Chand Mera Dil and Shazia Iqbal’s Dhadak 2. Recently, Karan announced that he is set to collaborate with Kartik Aaryan for a Dharma Productions-backed romantic comedy titled Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.

Nora, on the other hand, will be next seen in the upcoming Netflix series The Royals, which features an ensemble cast including Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday and Vihaan Samat. She is also gearing up for Remo D'Souza’s Be Happy and Prem’s KD – The Devil.