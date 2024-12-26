Abhirup Ghosh on Srijit Mukherji’s new Feluda venture, Bhuswargo Bhoyonkawr, streaming on Hoichoi

Srijit Mukherji’s latest take on Satyajit Ray’s much-loved detective takes us back in time to school winter holidays, when one would spend chilly afternoons lazing around in the sun, re-reading old Feluda tales which one has already read multiple times. The biggest strength of Hoichoi’s Bhuswargo Bhoyonkawr is its warm and familiar tonality, which feels like homecoming.

The series is designed to look and feel like the images we have all adored in the original Feluda books. Even the opening credits use the original sketches and the opening credits song uses the original Feluda theme, drawing at our heartstrings. Right from the word go, Srijit Mukherji sucks you into the world of Feluda. And that is quite a tough feat in today’s time when there are multiple versions of the character doing rounds in different platforms and formats.

The story, simplistic and familiar, does not offer anything new. But Srijit Mukherji has effectively incorporated the 1980s militancy angle into the plot, accurate to the timeline in the Kashmir backdrop. This is a nice layer that makes the story more relevant and elevates it from just juvenile detective fiction. The story ticks all the boxes of a classic mystery story — a guilt-ridden judge, planchette, a sudden murder and multiple suspects. A retired judge, Mullick, played by Rajatava Dutta, is into planchette and wants to communicate with the dead people he had earlier put on death row. He wants to ensure whether his judgments have been right or wrong. As our trio, Feluda, Topshey and Jatayu, go on a trip to Kashmir and end up crossing paths with Mr. Mullick, they get entangled in a web of deceit and lies.

Curious about the whole planchette experience, the trio get in on one of Mullick’s macabre sessions. What follows next is a thrilling ride through the stunning locales of Kashmir, with shocking revelations, constant thrills and a whole lot of fun at every turn. The moment you put the supernatural and the crime angles in the same set-up, you have mystery gold. Bhuswargo Bhoyonkawr creates a superb ambience and uses the atmospherics of Kashmir as a storytelling tool to seed in suspense.

One of the best aspects of the Feluda stories is the fact that they double up as travelogues. Like the very best Feluda stories, Bhuswargo Bhoyonkawr too takes audiences on the perfect winter vacation trip. From the first shot itself, Srijit Mukherji makes you feel like you are going on a trip to Kashmir with your favourite trio. As Feluda and Co. try local cuisines and check out the iconic tourist experience, the audiences tag along.

The sense of wonder, laced with interesting trivia and humour, makes Bhuswargo Bhoyonkawr a highly entertaining watch. The superb chemistry among the three leads also helps. The production design is superb and the series has been shot extremely well too, ensuring that the 1980s time period has been captured efficiently. Like most of Srijit Mukherji’s works, this series also has a larger-than-life feel. One can’t help but wonder whether this would be a better watch as a theatrical release. I would strongly recommend not watching it on your phone. It’s best to experience this series on the biggest screen possible.

Now coming to the biggest USP of the series, or rather the franchise in general — the trio. Tota Roy Choudhury has really gotten into the skin of Feluda. A sense of ease and comfort has replaced the steely presence of his earlier works with the character. After having played this character multiple times now, Tota Roy Choudhury finally owns Feluda. From landing the punches to the punch lines, this is one Feluda that steps straight out of the books. He is ably supported by Anirban Chakrabarti’s Jatayu. Anirban’s comic timing works perfectly and despite his immense popularity as Eken Babu, he manages to make his Jatayu distinct, heartwarming and most importantly, genuinely funny. Kalpan Mitra’s Topshey is the perfect mix of sincerity and innocence. Overall, the banter between the three is the highlight of the story, and is the factor that keeps audiences thoroughly engaged.

The writing is crisp too. The screenplay is compact and despite the addition of the militancy subplot, the series never drops pace. The constant use of superb locations and conversations between the leads, keep things interesting throughout. There is no doubt about the fact that no one in Bengal writes better dialogues and punchlines than Srijit Mukherji at the moment. He lives up to the reputation and ensures that the series has some of the funniest, smartest one-liners of the entire franchise. His finesse with wordplay is quite evident here. Like every good Feluda story, there is a lot of trivia shared, but, none of this seems preachy, thanks to the terrific writing, and the amazing delivery by the actors. In order to keep things familiar and probably out of respect for the original text, Srijit has ensured that the series retains the flavour of the original Feluda films by Satyajit Ray. The period setting also helps in this context.

With so much to love in the series, one can’t help but wish the spook quotient of the series was a bit high. For a story in which planchette and communicating with the dead are major plot points, the multiple planchette scenes in the film lack enough chills. This has probably been done to keep the series palatable to children and family audiences. But I feel that creepier moments and scarier ambience would have made the viewing experience even better by enhancing the spook quotient of the series. Also, while intrigue is built throughout the series, the murder happens too late in the scheme of things, reducing the impact of the whodunit angle. However, the overall series manages to keep the audience engaged. Like I mentioned before, this franchise is more about the chemistry between the leads than about the actual story. It does not matter what crime has been committed; I would just love to go on a trip with these beloved characters and hang out with them.

So, if you have grown up on the Feluda books and films, this winter do not miss this strong dose of nostalgia. Srijit has openly stated in multiple interviews that he is a hardcore Feluda fan. This shows in every painstakingly created frame of the show. With his recent declaration that this is his last Feluda adaptation, Bhuswargo Bhoyonkawr almost feels like a tribute to the original books and films. It plays out like a best of hits, featuring moments that make you reminisce about the much-loved moments from different stories. The series also features a superb sequence which shows flash-cut moments of the different iconic stories of the trio. Watch out for a glimpse of a certain much-loved bad guy. Overall, Bhuswargo Bhoyonkawr leaves you thoroughly entertained and asking for more. It is the perfect watch on a lazy winter afternoon. Feluda will take you on an exciting winter vacation, without you even having to leave your drawing room.