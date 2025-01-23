German filmmaker Wim Wenders to attend interactive session in Kolkata in February

Veteran German filmmaker Wim Wenders will be in Kolkata from February 16 to 19 during his India tour as part of a special retrospective of his illustrious career, organisers Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) announced on Thursday.

Wenders will attend a Q&A session at Nandan Cinema Hall 1, meet students and connect with industry professionals on February 16 and 17, according to a statement issued by FHF.

ADVERTISEMENT

FHF would be organising the event in collaboration with Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan Kolkata. Nine films made by Wenders — Paris, Texas, The Goalie’s Anxiety at the Penalty Kick, Tokyo-GA, Alice in the Cities, Wings of Desire, The Million Dollar Hotel, The American Friend and Don’t Come Knocking — will be screened at Nandan on February 18 and 19, offering a deep dive into his filmography.

“Watch Wim Wenders' 9 films at Nandan 1 in Kolkata from February 16 -19, 2024 during the 'Wim Wenders - King of the Road - The India Tour' - a first-of-its-kind retrospective dedicated to one of the greatest masters of world cinema. Wim Wenders will be introducing 'Paris, Texas' which will be followed by an exclusive Q&A session with the auteur on February 16, 2025. The screenings are open to the general public on a first come, first served basis. More details about the Kolkata screenings coming soon! Stay tuned! This festival is presented by Film Heritage Foundation, in association with the Wim Wenders Stiftung (Wim Wenders Foundation) and in collaboration with Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan Mumbai,” the official handle of FHF wrote on Facebook on Thursday alongside a poster of the event itinerary.

Known for his introspective characters and exploration of themes like memory, identity, and alienation, Wenders emerged as a leading figure of the New German Cinema movement. His films have been honoured with numerous accolades, including the Palme d’Or and BAFTA.

Wim Wenders’ latest film Perfect Days starring Koji Yakusho is nominated for best international feature film at this year's Academy Awards.