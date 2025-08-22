Film adaptation of ‘Archies’ comics in the works at Universal Pictures led by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller

A feature-length adaptation of Archies comic books is officially in the works at Universal Pictures, with Spider-Verse franchise producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller steering the project, as per reports in the American media.

Comic book writer Tom King will pen the script for the upcoming movie.

“We are longtime fans of Archie, Veronica, Betty and the gang in all of their iterations. When we heard Tom King’s take on the classic material, we instantly thought it made sense as an event movie for all audiences — both lifelong fans and a whole new generation. We’re so excited to bring these beloved characters to the big screen,” said Lord and Miller in a statement to the US media on Wednesday.

Emma Watts, who initially brought the project to Lord and Miller, will produce alongside the duo, Archie Comics CEO and publisher Jon Goldwater, and Aditya Sood, president of Lord Miller.

Universal executives Britt Hennemuth and Christine Sun will oversee the film for the studio.

Archie Comics, which debuted in 1941’s Pep Comics No. 22, has sold more than three billion comics worldwide over its 85-year history. The characters came to life in the the recent web series Riverdale, which aired from 2017-2023 for seven seasons.

An Indian film adaptation of the comics, The Archies, premiered on Netflix in 2023. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the musical starred Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal and Yuvraj Menda.