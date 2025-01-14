Hrithik Roshan drops photos of his handwritten prep notes for ‘Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai’

Actor Hrithik Roshan celebrated 25 years of his Bollywood debut Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai on Tuesday by sharing old handwritten notes from the time he prepared for his role in the 2000 romance drama.

In the notes, the 51-year-old actor motivated himself by scribbling words of affirmation. One of the lines reads, “One life. That's it-only one life, once chance, don't f*** it up, don't give a s*** about small failures...Just keep going, don't break.” He further wrote, “Do it the way you want it! Cause that's the best way! One day, just believe!”

Hrithik, who continues to rule over hearts as Bollywood’s ‘Greek God’ 25 years after his big break with Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai, also took copious notes about working on his physique. “Need a lot of biceps for broader upper chest also,” he wrote. “No particular word is a threat, stretch out the beginning of the word or join it with the previous word,” the subsequent lines read.

The Fighter actor noted that the most important quality of an actor is to reflect natural emotions and actions. “Instincts- have to lose yourself completely. Do it like you would do naturally. Do it like you mean it. Say it like you would say it,” he wrote in one of the pages.

“Speech-talk without being conscious at all of stuttering...It doesn't happen anymore! It's all in the mind,” he wrote to calm himself down before the shoot.

Sharing the notes on Instagram, Hrithik wrote in the caption, “My notes from 27 years ago.Prepping as an ACTOR for my first movie Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. I remember how nervous I was. Still am when starting a movie. I’d be embarrassed sharing these, but after 25 years of being in the industry I guess I can handle it.”

Hrithik said that even after 25 years of his first film, nothing has changed. “Then to now, what’s changed? I see these pages and realise - absolutely nothing. Good thing ? Bad thing ? It’s just how it is. Only process remains. So much to be thankful for. So much to be grateful for. So much left to do,” he added.

The actor said he wants to celebrate his old notes on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, which also marked the debut of Ameesha Patel. Also starring Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil and Tannaz Irani, the film was directed by Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan.

“Only thing I am relieved about is the proof of resilience. The first page says ‘one day’ at the bottom. No such day happened, it never came. Or maybe it did but I missed it cause I was in prep,” he signed off.

Hrithik is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming actioner War 2, part of the YRF Spy Universe. Also featuring Jr. NTR, Kiara Advani and John Abraham, the Ayan Mukerji directorial serves as a sequel to Siddharth Anand’s 2019 film War.