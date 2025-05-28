Sonu Sood says viral video of him riding a bike shirtless was ‘part of a script’

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood’s recent viral video that shows him riding a bike shirtless and without protective gear in Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti Valley was “part of a script”, he said on Tuesday.

“Safety first. We always abide by the laws. An old clip without the helmet was part of our script. So kindly ignore. Ride Safe. Ride Smart. Always wear a helmet,” wrote Sood on his Instagram Story, sharing a video of him riding a bike through a mountainous landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, shortly after Sood’s video went viral, Himachal Pradesh police shared it, stating that the clip might be from 2022. They also mentioned that the matter was under investigation.

“A video allegedly showing a Bollywood actor violating traffic rules in Lahaul-Spiti is under investigation. Initial info: Video may be from 2023. Verification underway by DySP HQ Keylong District. Police will take legal action if violations are confirmed,” reads a post on the official X page of Himachal Pradesh police.

The video drew flak from netizens as it shows the actor flouting traffic laws. Social media users also urged authorities to take necessary action against Sood.

On the work front, the 51-year-old actor last appeared in Sundar C’s Tamil action comedy Madha Gaja Raja.