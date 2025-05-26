MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Farah Khan ‘trolls’ Karan Johar with a funny video on his birthday

Karan recently made headlines for his noticeable weight loss, with netizens speculating if the filmmaker was using the anti-diabetes pill Ozempic

Entertainment Web Desk Published 26.05.25, 05:08 PM
Farah Khan and Karan Johar

Farah Khan and Karan Johar File picture

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder celebrated Karan Johar’s birthday in her signature quirky style — by trolling him. On Sunday, she shared a hilarious video that pokes fun at the filmmaker.

Karan turned 53 on Monday.

Sharing a video showing glimpses of the bouquets and gifts that Karan seems to have received from his fans, Farah wrote, “Its @karanjohar s birthday n ek reel toh banti hain! Happy birthday karu.. i ❤️u very much.,” on Instagram.

Fans extended their wishes to the producer-filmmaker in the comments section. Reacting to Farah’s comment on Karan’s outfit, one fan wrote, “Zebra crossing is revenge for when Karan called Farah a stop sign in red.”

Karan and Farah share a long-standing friendship. Known for their quick wit and mutual love for cinema, the duo often engage in light-hearted banter both on and off the screen.

Farah choreographed iconic songs like Bole Chudiyan in Karan’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and worked on other Dharma films like Kal Ho Naa Ho. Karan, in turn, made fun cameos in Farah’s directorials like Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year.

Karan recently made headlines for his noticeable weight loss, with netizens speculating if the filmmaker was using the anti-diabetes pill Ozempic. The My Name Is Khan maker dispelled the rumours and revealed that his weight loss was because of lifestyle changes.

On the work front, Karan is set to host Prime Video’s upcoming original unscripted show The Traitors, slated to stream on the platform from June 12. Farah recently appeared as a judge on the inaugural season of Sony Entertainment Television’s cooking reality show Celebrity MasterChef.

