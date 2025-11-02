‘Rule for another 100 years’: Farah Khan shares pictures from SRK’s 60th birthday celebration

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan on Sunday shared a set of pictures from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday celebrations at his Alibaug residence.

“Happy birthday KING @iamsrk .. rule for another 100 years,” the 60-year-old wrote alongside the pictures on Instagram.

In one of the photos, Farah can be seen planting a kiss on Shah Rukh’s cheek, while in another, she shares a hug with him.

Both of them kept their outfits casual. While Shah Rukh looked dapper in a grey t-shirt and matching trousers paired with a white beanie, Farah sported a pink patterned top paired with black trousers.

Fans flooded the comments section with their love. “Wah! Friendship forever. Happy Birthday King Khan,” one of them wrote. Several of them stayed awake till midnight to wish the Jawan star on his birthday. “My most favorite person on the planet @iamsrk happy birthday,” a fan commented.

Just a day earlier, Farah shared a video showing her travelling on a boat to Alibaug with Karan Johar and Navya Naveli Nanda to celebrate Shah Rukh’s birthday. In the clip, Navya carried a basket full of snacks, which Farah called a “Bridgerton picnic”.

Another video shows Karan basking in the sun on the boat while Farah sarcastically introduces him.

Shah Rukh will next be seen in King, directed by his Pathaan helmer Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles. King is currently under production and is expected to release in 2026.