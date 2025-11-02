MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 02 November 2025

‘Rule for another 100 years’: Farah Khan shares pictures from SRK’s 60th birthday celebration

The ‘Jawan’ star celebrated his birthday with close friends and family at his Alibaug residence at midnight on November 2

Entertainment Web Desk Published 02.11.25, 09:04 AM
Shah Rukh Khan with Farah Khan at his Alibaug residence

Shah Rukh Khan with Farah Khan at his Alibaug residence Instagram

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan on Sunday shared a set of pictures from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday celebrations at his Alibaug residence.

“Happy birthday KING @iamsrk .. rule for another 100 years,” the 60-year-old wrote alongside the pictures on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

In one of the photos, Farah can be seen planting a kiss on Shah Rukh’s cheek, while in another, she shares a hug with him.

Both of them kept their outfits casual. While Shah Rukh looked dapper in a grey t-shirt and matching trousers paired with a white beanie, Farah sported a pink patterned top paired with black trousers.

Fans flooded the comments section with their love. “Wah! Friendship forever. Happy Birthday King Khan,” one of them wrote. Several of them stayed awake till midnight to wish the Jawan star on his birthday. “My most favorite person on the planet @iamsrk happy birthday,” a fan commented.

Just a day earlier, Farah shared a video showing her travelling on a boat to Alibaug with Karan Johar and Navya Naveli Nanda to celebrate Shah Rukh’s birthday. In the clip, Navya carried a basket full of snacks, which Farah called a “Bridgerton picnic”.

Another video shows Karan basking in the sun on the boat while Farah sarcastically introduces him.

Shah Rukh will next be seen in King, directed by his Pathaan helmer Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles. King is currently under production and is expected to release in 2026.

RELATED TOPICS

Shah Rukh Khan SRK Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Farah Khan Alibaug
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Elections, in dons’ shadows: Gangster-politician Anant Singh shares poster space with Modi

Anant, a four-time MLA, has a long criminal record that includes charges of murder, extortion and arson. He regained eligibility to contest elections only in August last year when Patna High Court set aside his conviction under the Arms Act
Mamatabala Thakur.
Quote left Quote right

SIR of voter rolls poses a serious threat to the political and citizenship rights of Matuas

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT