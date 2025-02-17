‘The White Lotus’ S3 Ep 1: Fans ask why iconic theme song was replaced

Fans have expressed disappointment over the new theme track of HBO’s thriller series The White Lotus Season 3 following the premiere of its first episode on Monday, even though the new episode received a thumbs up for its gripping narrative, dark humour and stunning locations.

Starring Aimee Lou Wood, Walton Goggins, Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs and K-pop group Blackpink’s Lisa in pivotal roles, The White Lotus Season 3 revolves around guests and employees of a fancy resort in Thailand for a week. The show explores the dark impulses of the guests and the complex realities of the seemingly idyllic resort.

Social media on Monday was abuzz with discussions about the new theme song, which seemingly couldn’t live up to the expectations of fans. One social media user wrote, “Where is the #whitelotus theme song I know and love?” Many other fans echoed similar sentiments online.

The theme track for all the three seasons of The White Lotus was composed by Cristobal Tapia De Veer, who has also composed the soundtrack for the 2024 film Babygirl.

Praising the director Mike White for bringing new characters with a complex narrative, one social media user wrote, “Mike White is incredibly talented at making me hate people within the first few minutes of meeting them. #WhiteLotus #whitelotusseason3.”

Another social media user expressed their enthusiasm for the toxic friendship storyline between Kate, Laurie, and Jaclyn (played by Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon and Michelle Monaghan), whose long-standing rivalries and unresolved tensions, dating back to their school days, continue to simmer and create drama. The post reads, “I don’t know how long this season is intended to be, but I can’t imagine it being more than two episodes bc one of these 3 is definitely killing one of these 3 by next Sunday #TheWhiteLotusSeason3 #thewhitelotus #WhiteLotus.”

Another user shared their excitement over binge-watching The White Lotus from the beginning. “I have to give a lecture tomorrow, but other than that, I’m off the rest of the day. So rather than going to sleep at a reasonable hour, I’m going to rewatch the #WhiteLotus premiere, to GET TO THE BOTTOM OF EVERYTHING. As I generally do.”

K-pop fans are going gaga over Blackpink member Lisa’s acting debut with The White Lotus Season 3, where she has played the character Mook, a hotel concierge. One social media user wrote, “Lisa is just radiating so much innocence on the show. I don’t know how to explain it, I’m worried for her character.”

Applauding the new cast of the thriller series, which includes Nicholas Duvernay, Christian Friedel and Scott Glenn, a social media user wrote, “The #whitelotusseason3 cast is (fire emoji) can’t wait to see the development of each member. I sense some serious vile webs being spun. If you haven’t seen #ThePath it’s phenomenal… #MichelleMonaghan is great.”

Fans shared their excitement over the return of Belinda Lindsey, the visiting spa manager from the Hawaiian White Lotus, played by Natasha Rothwell. One social media user wrote, “I’m so glad Belinda is back #WhiteLotus.” Apart from Belinda, another returning cast member of the show is Greg Hunt, played by Jon Gries.

The White Lotus Season 1 was set at the Four Seasons Resort Maui in Hawaii, while the events of Season 2 took place at San Domenico Palace in Taormina, Sicily.

The first season of The White Lotus bagged 11 nominations at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in the limited or anthology series categories, winning five of them. The second season received 12 nods at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards across five categories, moving from limited or anthology series to drama series. Jennifer Coolidge won a trophy in the outstanding supporting actress category at the Emmys.