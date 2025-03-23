MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 23 March 2025

Fans excited as ‘Kill Bill’ singer SZA hints at future collab with Taylor Swift

In a recent interview, the 35-year old singer said that she discussed the idea of working together with Swift during the 2025 Grammy Awards

Entertainment Web Desk Published 23.03.25, 12:16 PM
SZA and Taylor Swift

Taylor Swft with SZA at the Grammys 2025 Instagram/ Grammys 2025

Fans of Taylor Swift, popularly known as Swifties, were in a celebratory mood on Saturday after American singer-songwriter SZA expressed her desire to work with Swift during a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

SZA, who is known for her songs Kill Bill, Snooze and Nobody Gets Me, said during the interview that she discussed the idea of working together with Swift during the 2025 Grammy Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think I mentioned that I would love to write with her and love to build some things together. I love her storytelling. She was open to it. I think she’s awesome. She’s so bossed up,” the 35-year-old singer told Hudson during the interview.

Swifties immediately took to social media to express enthusiasm over the possibility of a collab. “INTERNET CRASH OUT SOON,” wrote one user.

“Omgggggggggg please that would be amazing," wrote another. "IF THIS IS A PRE-RELEASE SINGLE FOR TS12 WE’RE GOING TO HAVE ONE OF THE BIGGEST HITS OMGGGGGGG,” another fan wrote.

SZA has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the American music industry in the past, including The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Post Malone, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Justin Timberlake, Maroon 5, and Rihanna.

Recently, Swift became the first female artist to garner over 100 billion streams on Spotify. She also emerged as the most-streamed artist in a single day in the history of the music streaming platform following the release of her latest album The Tortured Poets Department in April last year.

RELATED TOPICS

Taylor Swift SZA New Project Grammys 2025
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US President Donald Trump wants tariff cuts but Indian auto industry giants say ‘bring it on’

US car imports face a long road before they can compete as high costs, tough road conditions and home advantage keep Indian brands ahead
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Krunal Pandya bowls during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Saturday, March 22, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Kohli picked up exactly where he left off with KKR, over past two seasons, we’ve seen Virat 2.0

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT