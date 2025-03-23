Fans excited as ‘Kill Bill’ singer SZA hints at future collab with Taylor Swift

Fans of Taylor Swift, popularly known as Swifties, were in a celebratory mood on Saturday after American singer-songwriter SZA expressed her desire to work with Swift during a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

SZA, who is known for her songs Kill Bill, Snooze and Nobody Gets Me, said during the interview that she discussed the idea of working together with Swift during the 2025 Grammy Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think I mentioned that I would love to write with her and love to build some things together. I love her storytelling. She was open to it. I think she’s awesome. She’s so bossed up,” the 35-year-old singer told Hudson during the interview.

Swifties immediately took to social media to express enthusiasm over the possibility of a collab. “INTERNET CRASH OUT SOON,” wrote one user.

“Omgggggggggg please that would be amazing," wrote another. "IF THIS IS A PRE-RELEASE SINGLE FOR TS12 WE’RE GOING TO HAVE ONE OF THE BIGGEST HITS OMGGGGGGG,” another fan wrote.

SZA has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the American music industry in the past, including The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Post Malone, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Justin Timberlake, Maroon 5, and Rihanna.

Recently, Swift became the first female artist to garner over 100 billion streams on Spotify. She also emerged as the most-streamed artist in a single day in the history of the music streaming platform following the release of her latest album The Tortured Poets Department in April last year.