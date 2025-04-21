MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Fans cannot stop gushing over Katrina Kaif’s ‘VK’ henna tattoo dedicated to Vicky Kaushal

The power couple of Bollywood, who tied the knot in 2021, recently turned heads at filmmaker Karishma Kohli’s wedding on Sunday

Entertainment Web Desk Published 21.04.25, 02:33 PM
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Instagram/ Vogue India

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif melted hearts with her new henna tattoo dedicated to husband Vicky Kaushal during filmmaker Karishma Kohli’s wedding on Sunday.

Sporting a delicately styled pastel floral dress, Katrina rounded off her dreamy look with a tiny yet intricately detailed ‘VK’ henna tattoo, which was prominently visible on her right arm.

As soon as pictures from the wedding ceremony surfaced online, fans went gaga over Katrina’s mehendi.

Vicky Kaushal looked all suave in an all-black three-piece suit at the wedding.

The ceremony was also attended by Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif, who is set to make her Bollywood debut with Suswagatam Khushaamadeed. The film also stars Pulkit Samrat.

Vicky Kaushal’s brother, actor Sunny Kaushal, also attended the event alongside his rumoured girlfriend, actress Sharvari.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021 in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Rajasthan after dating each other for about two years.

On the work front, Katrina last appeared alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Sriram Raghavan's thriller Merry Christmas. In addition to being an actress, Katrina is also an entrepreneur. She launched her own line of cosmetics, Kay Beauty, in 2019.

Vicky Kaushal is currently basking in the success of his latest release Chhaava. Also starring Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty and Ashutosh Rana, Chhaava is currently streaming on Netflix.

Vicky is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War. Slated to hit theatres on March 26, 2026, the film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

