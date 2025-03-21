Fans call Netflix’s ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’ a perfect mix of Tollywood and Bollywood

Netflix series Khakee: The Bengal Chapter premiered on Thursday afternoon, and fans cannot stop raving about the compelling storyline and performances by Bengali film industry stars Prosenjit Chatterjee and Jeet.

Directed by Tushar Kanti Ray and Debatma Mandal, the Neeraj Pandey-created crime thriller is set in Kolkata in the early 2000s, depicting a city embroiled in a power struggle between gangsters and politicians, where law enforcement agencies battle to maintain order.

After watching the first episode of Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, a fan praised Jeet’s performance and wrote, “Fatafati guru. Huge fan.”

A user on X praised the show for its unique fusion of Bollywood and Tollywood, calling it a must-watch. “It’s A #Fictional #Entertaining #Bollywood & #Tollywood Combined #Entertainment #Industries Content That Gives Us The #Opportunities To See Our #Bengali #Cinematic #Universal #Celebrities On @NetflixIndia,” he wrote in a post.

Praising Ritwik Bhowmik and Aadil Zafar Khan’s stellar performances in Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, a fan on X urged Bollywood to give these “talented” actors more opportunities.

An X user highly recommended watching Khakee: The Bengal Chapter on Netflix, applauding the cast and crew for their dedication in delivering an exceptional story and stellar performances.

“Another Neeraj Pandey classic,” wrote another fan on social media, saying that the series might feel like a routine one but what makes it stand out from the rest is its writing, which keeps the show engaging.

“The majority of the cast were Bengali Actors, which was a perfect approach to make things look realistic in accordance with the locality where the story takes place,” he added, applauding Neeraj Pandey and the makers.

“Just watched Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. Being from Bengal myself and considering the timeline, there couldn’t have been a more accurate representation of Bengal during that phase,” wrote a Reddit user.

The Netflix series marks the OTT debut of Bengali actor Jeet. The ensemble cast of Khakee: The Bengal Chapter also includes Saswata Chatterjee, Chitrangada Singh, Pooja Chopra, Aakanksha Singh, and Shraddha Das. Parambrata Chattopadhyay makes a cameo appearance in the show.

Produced by Friday Storytellers with Neeraj Pandey as the showrunner, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is streaming on Netflix in Bengali as well.