Tuesday, 26 August 2025

‘Same same pretty’: Shah Rukh Khan’s comment on daughter Suhana’s post delights fans

Suhana shared a bunch of photos of herself set to the background music of her brother Aryan’s directorial debut series ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 26.08.25, 10:38 AM
(left to right) Suhana, Shah Rukh Khan

(left to right) Suhana, Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan on Monday gushed over his daughter Suhana Khan’s latest Instagram post, alluding to the song Badli Si Hawa Hai from son Aryan Khan’s upcoming directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Suhana shared a bunch of photos of herself set to the background music of her brother Aryan’s Netflix series, confessing that she has been playing it non-stop.

The post grabbed Shah Rukh’s attention, prompting him to comment, “Yeah Badli Badli si….but same same pretty,” which fans loved instantly.

In the photos, Suhana sported a yellow co-ord set. A high ponytail and subtle makeup rounded off her look.

“Song & mascara on repeatt,” reads the caption.

Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the song has been sung by Arijit Singh and Amira Gill.

Reacting to the post, Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Rysa Panday showered Suhana with love and praised her stunning look.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood stars Lakshya, Sahher Bamba, Raghav Juyal, Bobby Deol, Manav Chauhan, Mona Singh and Anyaa Singh. It is produced by Bonnie Jain.

Produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner, the show marks Aryan’s entry into the world of filmmaking as both a creator and director.

Co-written by Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqi, and Manav Chauhan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood is described as a multi-genre project that promises an “unabashed, entertaining ride through the adventures of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood”.

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is slated to hit Netflix on September 18.

