David Lynch’s family to honour late filmmaker with ‘worldwide group meditation’ today

The late filmmaker David Lynch’s family has invited fans and admirers around the world to join them in honouring his life and legacy through a “worldwide group meditation” on January 20, which would have marked Lynch’s 79th birthday.

The visionary director of classics like Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive passed away last week at the age of 78. He was diagnosed with emphysema in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

“David Lynch, our beloved dad, was a guiding light of creativity, love, and peace,” wrote his children Jennifer, Austin, Riley, and Lula Lynch on X. “On Monday, January 20th — what would have been his 79th birthday — we invite you all to join us in a worldwide group meditation at 12:00pm NOON PST for 10 minutes,” the post further said.

“Let us come together, wherever we are, to honor his legacy by spreading peace and love across the world. Please take this time to meditate, reflect, and send positivity into the universe. Thank you for being part of this celebration of his life,” they added.

The January 20 session is intended to reflect Lynch’s deep belief in the transformative power of meditation, a practice he publicly championed for decades. A longtime practitioner of transcendental meditation, Lynch credited the technique with fueling his boundless creativity and maintaining his sense of inner peace.

Lynch had founded the David Lynch Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting meditation in schools, communities, and underserved populations.

Known for his surreal and often haunting storytelling, Lynch created unforgettable works that continue to captivate audiences worldwide. He earned numerous accolades, including the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Film Festival in 2006 and an Honourary Academy Award in 2019.

The term “Lynchian” was coined to describe works evocative of his artistry, with the Oxford English Dictionary defining it as “juxtaposing surreal or sinister elements with mundane, everyday environments, and for using compelling visual images to emphasise a dreamlike quality of mystery or menace”.