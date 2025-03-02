Everything you need to know about the 97th Oscars

The 97th Academy Awards are all set to be presented on March 3 in Los Angeles. Movies like Conclave, The Brutalist, Anora, Emilia Perez, Wicked and A Complete Unknown are vying for the ultimate glory on the awards night. Anuja, a live action short film based in India is also competing for the prestigious award. With less than 24 hours to go for one of Hollywood’s most-anticipated events, we have prepared a last-minute guide to the Oscars.

When to watch the Oscars in India?

The 97th Academy Awards ceremony will be held on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. In India, the event will stream on JioHotstar at 5.30am on March 3.

How to watch the Oscars in India?

The 97th Oscars will be streaming live on JioHotstar for viewers in India. Star Movies will broadcast the event for the television audience in India.

Who is the Oscars host this year?

Popular comedian Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars this year. This will be his first stint as the host of the prestigious award show.

Who are the Oscars presenters this year?

Samuel L. Jackson, Margaret Qualley, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe Saldaña, Rachel Zegler, Miley Cyrus and Miles Teller are among the presenters at this year’s Oscars.

Joe Alwyn, Sterling K. Brown, Willem Dafoe, Ana de Armas, Lily-Rose Depp, Selena Gomez, Goldie Hawn, Connie Nielsen, Ben Stiller, Oprah Winfrey, Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Amy Poehler, June Squibb and Bowen Yang will also hand out trophies.

Robert Downey Jr., Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy, winners of the acting categories at 96th Oscars, will also present awards this year.

Who will be performing at the Oscars this year?

K-pop band Blackpink member Lisa is set to become the first Korean artiste to perform at the Oscars. She will perform at the 97th Academy Awards alongside American rapper-singer Doja Cat and British singer RAYE. Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and rap artist Queen Latifah are also set to perform at the Oscars this year.

Which Indian movies are nominated for the Oscars this year?

Film producer Guneet Monga’s short film Anuja secured a place in the live action short film category. The film sheds light on child labour in the garment industry. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Mindy Kaling are also co-producers of the film.

Which films are nominated for Oscars this year?

This year's Oscar nominees showcase a diverse selection of films, ranging from the religious thriller Conclave and the historical drama The Brutalist to the fantasy musical Wicked and the body horror film The Substance.

Leading the nominations with 13 nods is Netflix's musical thriller Emilia Pérez, though its success has been overshadowed by controversy following the resurfacing of racist and xenophobic social media posts by its lead, Karla Sofía Gascón.

The Brutalist and Wicked follow, with 10 nominations each. Conclave has landed eight nods.