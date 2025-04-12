Eva Mendes praises Ryan Gosling for helping get stunts recognised as new Oscars category

Actor Eva Mendes gave a shout-out to Ryan Gosling, her partner and "The Place Beyond the Pines" co-star, for playing a key role in getting stunts recognised as a new Oscars award category.

After many years of impassioned calls for an Oscar recognising action sequences, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Thursday announced it was adding a new category for achievement in stunt design prize starting with the 100th Academy Awards, which will consider films released in 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an Instagram post on Friday, Mendes praised Gosling for highlighting the stunt community during the promotional tour of his film "The Fall Guy" -- which revolved around a stuntman -- last year.

"My man is the F best! Unfortunately, success is almost only measured by box office. So I’m extra proud of my man for turning his entire Fall Guy press tour into a campaign to get stunts recognized by the Oscars.

"And now after Almost 100 years of stunt design not being acknowledged by the Academy, it’s officially a category!! This is a HUGE success! And an achievement that will last. Congratulations to the incredible stunt community!!" she wrote.

During the 2024 Oscars ceremony, Gosling, along with "The Fall Guy" co-star Emily Blunt, presented a show reel celebrating the contribution of the stunt community towards international cinema.

In her post, Mendes also shared a series of photos of her partner in which he is seen posing with a 'Give Stunts an Oscar' placard along with stunts people and Blunt as well as a screenshot of the official Oscars announcement.

"BTW, this is the last time I post a pic of my man and the total babe that is Emily Blunt. No más!" she wrote.

Mendes, 51, and Gosling, 44, have been in a relationship since 2011 and are parents to daughters Esmeralda (10) and Amada (eight).

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.