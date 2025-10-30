Watch: Enrique Iglesias wins hearts at Mumbai concert with renditions of ‘Hero’, ‘Bailamos’

Latino singer-songwriter Enrique Iglesias won hearts on the first day of his Mumbai concert with renditions of his chartbusters like Bailando and Hero, show videos posted by X users.

Held at MMRDA Grounds, the event drew nearly 25,000 fans including Bollywood celebrities like Vidya Balan, Malaika Arora and Rakul Preet Singh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before his performance, the 50-year-old singer greeted the fans with Namaste. He said, “Namaste, Mumbai, raise your hands” and delivered a 90-minute set that also included Bailamos, Freak, Be With You, and Chasing The Sun.

Rakul Preet Singh, who attended the concert with her husband, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, appeared to be vibing and singing along with the song lyrics.

“@enriqueiglesias Last night's show was unbelievable, you gave everything, it was the best show ever. Today will be your last dance in one love, one love,” wrote a fan on X alongside a video featuring the singer getting up on the stage to perform.

Another video, shared by a fan on X, shows Enrique getting emotional while singing his 2001 song Hero.

“After 13 years, fans get to see @enriqueiglesias live in Mumbai, India. We're living this moment,” wrote another fan on X.

However, several fans on social media alleged that Enrique lip-synced most of his songs. “#EnriqueIglesias was definitely lip-syncing the entire time! Barely used his mic and was jumping around the crowd in the VIP area and meeting them. Tad bit disappointed. The good thing, his ramp area was also very close to the General access area. So actually saw from up close,” a fan wrote on X.

Another fan seconded the claim. “#Enrique was the worst show I’ve ever attended. He clearly wasn’t happy with the arrangements, tarnished his image in Mumbai in front of a very large crowd on a Weekday! Feel sorry for the fans who paid for this disaster.”

Enrique returned to India after a 13-year-gap. In 2012, he conducted a three-city tour in India and performed in Pune, Gurugram and Bengaluru.