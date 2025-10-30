Parambrata, Aaditi Pohankar to headline Raj Chakrabarty’s Hindi adaptation of ‘Parineeta’

Actors Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Aaditi Pohankar will headline Ziddi Ishq, a Hindi adaptation of Raj Chakrabarty’s 2019 Bengali film Parineeta, shows a teaser dropped by streaming platform JioHotstar on Thursday.

Ziddi Ishq will premiere on the service on 21 November. The cast of the series also includes Priyanshu Painyuli, Shaji Choudhary, Barkha Bisht and Bibriti Chatterjee.

“Jab pyaar zidd ban jaaye, saari haddein paar ho jaati hai. Hotstar Specials, Ziddi Ishq November 21 onwards only on JioHotstar,” wrote streamer JioHotstar on Instagram alongside the teaser.

The 41-second-long video, set in Kolkata, shows Pohankar’s character falling for her neighbour, whom she affectionately calls Shikhar Da (Parambrata). Tension builds up as violence dominates the video, which ends with a bloodstained Pohankar sitting on the floor.

Ziddi Ishq marks the first time Raj Chakrabarty is directing a Hindi series.

The original Bengali film, co-written, produced and directed by Raj Chakrabarty, stars Subhashree Ganguly, Ritwick Chakraborty and Gaurav Chakrabarty. The music of the film was composed by Arko Pravo Mukherjee. Parineeta is currently available to stream on ZEE5.