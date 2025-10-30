BTS member RM becomes first K-pop artiste to speak at APEC CEO Summit

“BTS leader Kim Namjoon, popularly known as RM, became the first K-pop artiste to speak at the APEC CEO Summit, held in Gyeongju, South Korea, where he spoke about the importance of culture and creativity as important drivers of economic growth.

Addressing an audience of government leaders, Fortune 500 CEOs, and global policy strategists, RM participated in a session titled — Cultural and Creative Industries in the APEC Region.

In his speech, RM talked about the evolution of K-pop as ‘a bridge that connects worlds,’ emphasising that its true value lies beyond numbers and charts. He took a moment to reflect on the early days of BTS’s journey, when people barely knew where Korea was.

“When we said we are artistes from Korea, they did not ask us about our music,” RM recalled. “They asked, ‘Are you from North Korea or South Korea? Where on Earth is Korea?’ So we had to explain where Korea was before we could even talk about our music, and that was the reality.”

Thanking BTS Army (fans) for their unwavering support, he said their passion ‘crossed borders’ and allowed them to represent not just their music, but Korea’s cultural identity at global stages like the United Nations, the White House, and now APEC.

“They gave me a voice that was heard at the Billboard Music Awards, at the Grammys, at the United Nations, and even at the White House — at such historic and symbolic events, like right here at the APEC,” he said.

He also highlighted how globalisation often overlooks emotional and cultural identities in favour of trade and profit, and why culture must be seen as an equal part of global growth strategy.

The APEC CEO Summit is an annual entrepreneurial session conducted by the forum’s leader. The event sees a gathering of 21 members from economic sectors and industry figures to discuss innovative industries and emerging trends shaping the global economic landscape.

This year, the three-day summit titled ‘Bridge, Business, Beyond’, held at Gyeongju, was hosted by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Leaders from 16 of the 21 APEC member economies and about 1,700 global CEOs are expected to attend the remaining days.