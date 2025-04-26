Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Ground Zero’ makes an underwhelming debut at domestic box office

Emraan Hashmi’s latest film, Ground Zero, failed to make a strong impression at the box office upon release, earning only Rs 1 crore nett on its opening day, according to data from industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk. Released on Friday, the film faced stiff competition from Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2.

Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, Ground Zero chronicles the story of a Border Security Force (BSF) officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who tracked down the mastermind behind two of India’s most devastating terror attacks — the assault on the Indian Parliament in December 2001 and the Akshardham temple attack in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar in September 2002.

ADVERTISEMENT

The action thriller produced under the Excel Entertainment banner by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, also features Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Rockey Raina and Mir Mohammed Mehroos in key roles.

The Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari Chapter 2, meanwhile, crossed the Rs 50-crore mark at the domestic box office on Friday. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the historical drama collected Rs 4.15 crore nett on Day 8. With a collection of Rs 46.1 crore nett from Week 1, the total earnings of the movie in India now stand at Rs 50.25 crore nett.

Starring Akshay Kumar as real-life barrister C. Sankaran Nair, Kesari Chapter 2 explores a lesser-known chapter of Indian history — the courtroom battle that followed the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Co-starring R. Madhavan as British advocate Neville McKinley and Ananya Panday as co-counsel Dilreet Gill, the film is a joint production by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films.

On the other hand, Sunny Deol-starrer Jaat, also featuring Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Singh, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles, has amassed Rs 81.65 crore nett so far.

Meanwhile, the Ajith Kumar-starrer, Good Bad Ugly, has minted Rs 147.15 crore nett in India so far.