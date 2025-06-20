‘Ground Zero’ now streaming on OTT: Where to watch Emraan Hashmi’s 2025 action drama

Emraan Hashmi’s latest action drama Ground Zero is now streaming on Prime Video, the streaming platform announced on Thursday.

“Amidst the shadow of terror, one officer’s fight becomes the spark #GroundZeroOnPrime, Watch Now,” wrote the streamer on Instagram alongside stills from the film.

Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the film hit theatres on April 25. Ground Zero is based on the life of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dubey, who was honoured with Kirti Chakra by President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam for tracking down a terrorist, Ghazi Baba, in the early 2000s.

“After the 2001 Parliament attack, BSF officer Dubey leads a 2-year probe uncovering the mastermind Ghazi Baba, enabling India's biggest anti-terror operation,” reads the synopsis on IMDb.

The film also stars Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari, Rockey Raina, Deepak Paramesh and Lalit Prabhakar in pivotal roles. The film was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

On the work front, Hashmi is set to make his Telugu debut with OG, co-starring Adivi Sesh, Madhu Shalini and Wamiqa Gabbi. The movie is scheduled to release in 2026.