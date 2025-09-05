‘OG’ teaser: Emraan Hashmi and Pawan Kalyan lock horns in Sujeet-directed actioner

Emraan Hashmi’s Omi Bhau takes control of Pawan Kalyan’s Ojas Gambheera a.k.a OG’s criminal underworld in the first-look teaser of Sujeeth’s action film OG. The film marks Hashmi’s Telugu film debut.

Dropped by the makers on Friday, the one-minute-four-second long video shows Omi occupying a position of power in the criminal world, OG’s absence. When the latter makes a return after a decade, he faces off against Omi to regain control of his empire.

“Another madness joins the fire… and the #OG hysteria hits new highs Okate repeats-uu,” production house DVV Entertainment wrote on Instagram.

“I was thrilled when I was approached for this film as it would mark my foray into Telugu cinema. What better way to do that than locking horns with superstar Pawan Kalyan on celluloid,” Emraan said in a statement.

“Working with director Sujeeth and Pawan Kalyan was a fantastic experience,” he added.

OG is produced by D V V Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under their production banner DVV Entertainment. The film also stars Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj and Sriya Reddy, with music by Thaman S.

OG is scheduled to release in theatres on September 25.