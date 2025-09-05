MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 05 September 2025

‘OG’ teaser: Emraan Hashmi and Pawan Kalyan lock horns in Sujeet-directed actioner

Slated to hit theatres on September 25, the film marks Hashmi’s Telugu cinema debut

Entertainment Web Desk Published 05.09.25, 03:49 PM
(left to right) Emraan Hashmi and Pawan Kalyan in ‘OG’

(left to right) Emraan Hashmi and Pawan Kalyan in ‘OG’ Instagram

Emraan Hashmi’s Omi Bhau takes control of Pawan Kalyan’s Ojas Gambheera a.k.a OG’s criminal underworld in the first-look teaser of Sujeeth’s action film OG. The film marks Hashmi’s Telugu film debut.

Dropped by the makers on Friday, the one-minute-four-second long video shows Omi occupying a position of power in the criminal world, OG’s absence. When the latter makes a return after a decade, he faces off against Omi to regain control of his empire.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Another madness joins the fire… and the #OG hysteria hits new highs Okate repeats-uu,” production house DVV Entertainment wrote on Instagram.

“I was thrilled when I was approached for this film as it would mark my foray into Telugu cinema. What better way to do that than locking horns with superstar Pawan Kalyan on celluloid,” Emraan said in a statement.

“Working with director Sujeeth and Pawan Kalyan was a fantastic experience,” he added.

OG is produced by D V V Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under their production banner DVV Entertainment. The film also stars Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj and Sriya Reddy, with music by Thaman S.

OG is scheduled to release in theatres on September 25.

RELATED TOPICS

OG Teaser OG Emraan Hashmi Pawan Kalyan
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China,’ says US President Trump

Asked about Trump's post, the external affairs ministry spokesperson says: 'India remains focused on a substantive agenda in its relationship with the US and hopes their ties will move forward'
TMC MP Derek O'Brien speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

In all the hoopla about GST, the four-letter word which is slitting the throat of federalism is cess

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT