Eminem now a grandfather as daughter Hailie welcomes baby boy named after the rapper

Hailie got engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Evan McClintock, on February 4, 2023, after dating for six years

Entertainment Web Desk Published 05.04.25, 11:12 AM
Hailie and her husband Evan McClintock welcomed their baby on March 14

Hailie and her husband Evan McClintock welcomed their baby on March 14 Instagram

Rap icon Eminem is officially a grandfather now. His daughter, Hailie Jade, recently welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Elliot Marshall McClintock, she announced on Friday.

“Happy due date//3 weeks earthside little e,” Hailie wrote alongside a picture of little Elliot on Instagram.

The baby’s name seems to be a nod to Eminem’s real name, Marshall Mathers. According to a nameplate featured in the picture, Hailie and her husband Evan McClintock welcomed their baby on March 14.

Last year, Eminem released an emotional music video of his single, Temporary, to announce Hailie’s pregnancy. Following the song’s release, Hailie announced her pregnancy on Instagram by posting pictures with McClintock. “Mom & dad est. 2025,” she captioned the photos.

Hailie got engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Evan McClintock, on February 4, 2023, after meeting each other at Michigan State University and dating for six years. Following their wedding last year, Hailie shared pictures from the ceremony, with the caption, “Waking up as a wife this week. We couldn't have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration.”

