Thursday, 16 January 2025

Cinema Lover’s Day: ‘Emergency’ and ‘Azaad’ tickets priced at Rs 99 for Friday shows

‘Azaad’ marks the Bollywood debut of Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani

Entertainment Web Desk Published 16.01.25, 04:35 PM
(L-R): A poster of ‘Emergency’; a poster of ‘Azaad’

(L-R): A poster of ‘Emergency’; a poster of ‘Azaad’ IMDb

Tickets for Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency and Ajay Devgn-led Azaad will be available for Rs 99 on their opening day on January 17 to mark Cinema Lovers’ Day, makers of the two films announced on Thursday.

“Cinema Day declared. This 17th Jan, on Cinema Lovers’ Day, watch Emergency at Rs 99,” wrote Kangana, sharing a poster of her upcoming film on her Instagram Story.

The 38-year-old actress, who made her directorial debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019), returns to the director’s chair with Emergency, a historical drama revisiting one of the most turbulent periods in India’s modern history. Starring Kangana as Indira Gandhi, the film delves into the controversial 21-month long Emergency period of 1975. The movie also features Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram, and Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Meanwhile, Azaad director Abhishek Kapoor shared a poster of the film on Instagram and wrote: “This #CinemaLoversDay, unlock an epic adventure where bonds are tested, and courage knows no limits. Advance bookings now open! Link in bio. #Azaad releasing in cinemas tomorrow”.

Azaad marks the Bollywood debut of Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgn and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani. The film, set during the British rule in India, explores the bond between Ajay’s character and his horse. Aaman portrays a young warrior, while Rasha stars as Aaman’s love interest.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Pragya Kapoor, Abhishek Nayyar, and Abhishek Kapoor, Azaad also stars Diana Penty, Mohit Malik and Piyush Mishra in key roles.

Emergency: Film Azaad
