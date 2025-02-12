When Anupam Kher cheered for Philadelphia Eagles with Bradley Cooper

Actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday shared a picture with Hollywood star Bradley Cooper from their 2012 film Silver Lining Playbook. The photo features the actors dressed in the jerseys of the American football team Philadelphia Eagles.

Also starring Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro and Chris Tucker, Silver Lining Playbook received the Academy Awards in the category of Best Actress (Lawrence).

Sharing a sun-kissed picture of the actors from the sets of the film on Instagram, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor wrote, “Congratulations to the @Eagles team for winning the #SuperBowl! Had cheered for them in my movie #SilverLiningsPlaybook along with #BradleyCooper! Jai Ho! #DrPatel.” Anupam Kher played the character Dr. Cliff Patel in the film.

Based on the 2008 novel by Matthew Quick, Silver Lining Playbook narrates the story of Pat (Cooper), who was released from a mental health facility eight months after a violent bipolar disorder episode.

Anupam Kher was recently seen in the political biopic-drama Emergency starring Kangana Ranaut. Based on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the film was released on January 17, 2025. The film also stars the late actor Satish Kaushik, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and Milind Soman in pivotal roles.

The 69-year-old actor is gearing up for his upcoming film Metro… In Dino. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal.