Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi’s dig at an unnamed journalist she called a “third grade patrakaar” has set social media abuzz, with Elon Musk’s AI chatbot purportedly identifying the mentioned scribe as American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift — a gaffe that has left netizens in splits.

“A third-grade patrakaar who loves calling everyone a godi patrakaar but continues agenda for corporate clients is back to spreading gobar lies about me. Pathetic person tried earlier too, now has begun again at whose behest we all know. Lagey raho, hopefully the client will throw a few crumbs at you, like you must have thrown at trolls like the jailbird. Aukaat hi wahi hai… bikau,” Chaturvedi posted on X on April 15.

One X user asked chatbot Grok to identify the journalist Chaturvedi referred to in the post, and the response has since drawn more attention than the original post itself.

“It's likely that 'that person’ refers to Taylor Swift, a globally famous singer. She has 278 million Instagram followers and sold over 200 million records. Her Eras Tour and album The Tortured Poets Department keep her in the spotlight. Named 2024’s second most Googled person, she’s the world’s richest female musician. Her relationship with Travis Kelce and feuds, like with Kanye West, add to her fame,” reads Grok’s response to the question posed on Chaturvedi’s post.

A laughter riot ensued in the comment section following Grok’s response and the mix-up went viral on X.

Chaturvedi herself joined the fun by leaving a string of laughing emojis in the comments. She later posted a screenshot of the comment on her official X handle to steer away the confusion.

She wrote, “This is the most hilarious and off the mark Grok response that has made the entire gobar rumour equally laughable. Also a disclaimer dear ⁦@grok Am a huge Taylor Swift fan so the tweet definitely had nothing to do with her.”