‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ S6 teaser: Elisabeth Moss vows to take down totalitarian Gilead government

“Though we walk through the Valley of Shadow of Death, we fear no evil,” says Elisabeth Moss’s protagonist June Osborne in the teaser of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6, set to premiere on April 8.

Dropped by the streamer on Wednesday, the one-minute-31-second-long teaser shows the red-cloaked army of handmaids pledging to take down the totalitarian government of Gilead. “They believed that these garments that they put on our bodies told the world who we are. To mark us, they put us in red — the colour of blood. They forgot that it’s also the colour of rage. The dress became our uniform, and we became an army,” affirms June.

Created by Bruce Miller and adapted from Margaret Atwood’s 1985 dystopian novel of the same name, The Handmaid’s Tale is set in a world where fertility rates have collapsed and women are brutally oppressed. While some are used as natal slaves, others are relegated to the role of handmaids — enslaved women subjected to ritualised rape in the homes of the ruling elite to help restore the declining fertility rate.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 also stars Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd, O.T. Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger, Ever Carradine and Josh Charles. The series is produced by MGM Television and executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Elisabeth Moss, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark, Kim Todd, Daniel Wilson and Fran Sears. It is distributed internationally by Amazon MGM Studios Distribution.

As per media reports, three episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 will drop on April 8, followed by weekly episodes until the series finale on May 27.

Indian viewers can watch all episodes of the first five seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale on Prime Video.