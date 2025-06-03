Ed Sheeran enjoys coffee on a barge with Arijit Singh, sings ‘Sapphire’ with Shah Rukh Khan during India visit

Pop sensation Ed Sheeran enjoyed coffee on a barge with Arijit Singh and jammed to his upcoming song Sapphire with Shah Rukh Khan during his latest India visit, show pictures and videos he shared on Monday.

In one of the clips, Shah Rukh can be seen singing the hook line of Sapphire with Sheeran. “@iamsrk, love that guy so much,” the 34-year-old singer captioned the video.

A picture shows Sheeran standing on a barge with Arijit as the latter sipped on a cup of coffee. “Me and @arijitsingh having a coffee on a barge,” the Perfect singer captioned the photo.

The post also features pictures and videos of Sheeran singing in Hindi, playing traditional Indian musical instruments and getting a tattoo with Punjabi script. He also recorded a video of college students at a cafe dancing energetically to Sapphire.

Sheeran visited the sets of Baahubali and said that he “flipped out” seeing it in real life.

Sheeran has visited India multiple times in the past and met with Arijit, Shah Rukh and his friends from the Indian film and music industry.

Earlier this year, the Thinking Out Loud singer visited India for the India leg of his Mathematics tour. This year, Sheeran first performed in Pune’s Yash Lawns on January 30, followed by a concert in Hyderabad on February 2. The singer was joined by Oscar-winning music composer A.R. Rahman during his Chennai concert on February 5.

Sheeran then performed in Bengaluru on February 8 and February 9. He also enthralled fans with his music in Shillong on February 12 and in Delhi on February 15.

Previously, Sheeran had performed in India in March last year. Before that, he visited India during his x Tour in 2015 and his Divide Tour at Mumbai’s Jio Gardens in 2017.

Recently, Sheeran confirmed that he will be collaborating with Arijit Singh for an upcoming album. In February, the singer met with Arijit after his concert in Mumbai and enjoyed a scooty ride at the latter’s hometown in Jiyaganj, West Bengal.