Ed Sheeran enjoys scooty ride with Arijit Singh in Bengal's Jiaganj, video goes viral

Global pop icon Ed Sheeran enjoyed a scooty ride with Indian singer Arijit Singh at the latter’s hometown in Jiyaganj, West Bengal, shows a video that went viral on social media.

In the video, the Perfect singer can be seen pillion riding Arijit’s two-wheeler as the latter rides it. The duo reportedly took a ride down the roads of Jiaganj — from Phulmore to the banks of the Bhagirathi river.

The duo bonded last year in September when Arijit was in London for a concert. They jammed together to each other’s hits, including Sheeran’s popular 2017 track Perfect and a medley of Arijit’s hit songs like Hawayein and Tera Hone Laga Hoon.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Sheeran was seen busking on Bengaluru’s Church Street. Videos of a police personnel unplugging Sheeran’s microphone went viral.

At Sheeran’s Bangalore concert on Sunday, the Thinking Out Loud singer shared the stage for the first time with Indian singer Shilpa Rao. They performed a rendition of the hit Devara song Chuttamalle. Sharing a clip of the performance on Instagram, Sheeran wrote, “Obsessed with @shilparao’s voice for the last while, a real privilege to share the stage tonight, and learn a new language.”

Sheeran returned to India this January after his March 16 performance in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course last year. The artiste is currently on the India leg of The Mathematics Tour, promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live.

This year, Sheeran first performed in Pune’s Yash Lawns on January 30, followed by a concert in Hyderabad on February 2. The singer was joined by Oscar-winning music composer A.R. Rahman during his Chennai concert on February 5.

Sheeran then performed in Bengaluru on February 8 and February 9. He has two more shows scheduled in India — in Shillong on February 12 and in Delhi on February 15.

Previously, Sheeran had performed in India during his x Tour in 2015 and his Divide Tour at Mumbai’s Jio Gardens in 2017.