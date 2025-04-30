Dwayne Johnson is unrecognisable as UFC legend Mark Kerr in ‘The Smashing Machine’ trailer

Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson looks unrecognisable as UFC legend Mark Kerr in the trailer of Benny Safdie’s biopic film The Smashing Machine, dropped by A24 on Tuesday.

The two-minute-30-second-long trailer delves into the life of Mark Kerr, two-time UFC heavyweight champion who fought from 1997 to 2009 and won four ADCC World Championships in his career. It opens with Johnson sitting in a clinic with wounds on his face, while an old woman stares at him. He asks her whether she’s wondering why his eyes look battered and if she’s heard of Ultimate Fighting Championship.

“That’s the bloody thing they’re trying to ban,” she replies, following which subsequent scenes showcase intense fighting moments involving Johnson.

The trailer goes on to show Kerr navigating the world of mixed martial arts and his rise through the ranks to emerge as one of the most legendary UFC fighters ever. Also featuring Emily Blunt as his wife Dawn Staples, the film explores how Kerr struggled to maintain a balance between his personal and professional lives.

Following the release of the trailer, fans are buzzing with excitement over Johnson aka The Rock’s new look. “20 years later and we are finally seeing the Rock play a character that isn't just the rock being the rock,” one of them wrote. “It's a unique compliment for the Rock when no one recognises him in a film. I'm glad he challenged himself for this role. He is phenomenal in this trailer and I can't wait to see it,” another fan commented.

A fan pointed out that Johnson has not only undergone extensive physical transformation but has also taken on a voice different to his usual tone. “You know it's not just the physical transformation, it sounds like Dwayne is trying a different cadence in his voice, a different delivery, than what he's done for most of his other movies,” they wrote.

In 2002, a documentary featuring Kerr, titled The Substance Machine, was released. It followed Kerr's career from 1999 to 2000, exploring the harsh realities of ultimate fighting.

The Smashing Machine is adapted from a script by Benny Safdie, who has also directed the film. He has produced the film alongside Johnson, Dany Garcia, Eli Bush, Hiram Garcia and David Koplan. Tracey Landon serves as the executive producer.

Safdie, who co-directed and wrote Uncut Gems and Good Time with brother Josh, has made his solo directorial debut with the film. The Smashing Machine also stars Bas Rutten, Lyndsey Gavin and Oleksandr Usyk.

The Smashing Machine is Johnson and Blunt’s second collaboration after Disney’s 2021 film Jungle Cruise. They are also set to collaborate with Leonardo DiCaprio on a Hawaii-based crime thriller directed by Martin Scorsese.

The Smashing Machine is slated to hit theatres on October 3.