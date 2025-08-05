Ahaan Panday’s ‘Saiyaara’ gives neck-and-neck competition to Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Son of Sardaar 2’

Mohit Suri’s romantic drama Saiyaara and Ajay Devgn-led comedy film Son of Sardaar 2 had a neck-and-neck competition at the domestic box office on Monday, as per latest trade reports.

Both the films earned around Rs 2.50 crore nett in India on Monday, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

While Saiyaara has earned Rs 302.25 crore nett at the domestic box office since its July 18 release, Son of Sardaar 2 has raked in Rs 27.25 crore nett in India in four days, Sacnilk reported on Tuesday.

Starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the YRF-backed romance drama Saiyaara revolves around a struggling singer, Krish Kapoor, who crosses paths with struggling lyricist Vaani Batra. As they collaborate on a song, sparks fly and the duo fall in love. However, Vaani is soon diagnosed with early onset of Alzheimer’s disease, which threatens to disrupt their bond.

On the other hand, Son of Sardaar 2 serves as a sequel to the 2012 comedy film Son of Sardaar. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the sequel marks Ajay’s return as Jaswinder ‘Jassi’ Singh Randhawa. Mrunal Thakur plays Jassi’s love interest Rabia. Ravi Kishan, on the other hand, plays the patriarch of a mafia family. Roshni Walia, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Chunky Panday, Mukul Dev, Vindu Singh, Neeru Bajwa, and Sanjay Mishra round off the cast of the film, released theatrically on August 1.

Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s latest romance drama Dhadak 2, which hit theatres on the same day as Son of Sardaar 2, has so far earned Rs 12.93 crore nett in India.

Directed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 stars Siddhant Chaturvedi as Neelesh, a Dalit student who gets admission into a college on quota. Neelesh falls in love with Triptii’s Vidhi, an upper-caste girl. What follows is a violent pushback from Vidhi’s family while Neelesh fights for his love and life.

Saurabh Sachdeva, Saad Bilgrami, Manjiri Pupala, Vipin Sharma, Deeksha Joshi, Mayank Khanna, Priyank Tiwari, Shantanu Pandey, Amit Jaat, Ashwant Lodhi, and Aditya Thakare round off the cast of Dhadak 2.