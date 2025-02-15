Meghan Markle shares Valentine’s Day message for Prince Harry amid divorce rumours: ‘Beyond proud of my husband’

Amid divorce rumours, Meghan Markle on Friday shared a message for her husband, Prince Harry, highlighting their enduring love and unique differences.

The Duchess of Sussex posted a black-and-white photo of the couple enjoying a romantic lunch, where they were seen sharing a kiss. The image captured Meghan with a half-eaten burger and fries, while Prince Harry had what remained of his fish and chips.

In a touching nod to their differing backgrounds, Meghan wrote: “My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever.”

The post also included a sentimental message about their temporary separation this holiday, as Harry was away attending the Invictus Games. Meghan expressed her admiration for her husband’s work, writing, “Back home taking care of our babies, and missing my Valentine, as he continues on at the Invictus Games, changing lives and reminding all of us of the power of healing and resilience through these incredible veterans and their families. Beyond proud of my husband and what he’s created.”

Meghan and Harry’s love story began in July 2016, when they were introduced on a blind date by a mutual friend. Their whirlwind romance led to a stunning royal wedding in May 2018, and the couple later moved to California to build their new life.

Meghan and Harry are now parents to two children: their five-year-old son, Prince Archie, and three-year-old daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana.

Adding to the holiday spirit, Meghan shared a glimpse of her Valentine’s Day celebrations with their children on her Instagram Story. The 43-year-old actress was seen preparing festive treats with Lilibet, slicing fresh strawberries into heart shapes and placing them on red-and-white tie-dye bagels covered in pink strawberry cream cheese.

As they enjoyed the special moment, the classic song L-O-V-E by Nat King Cole played in the background.