Ivanka steals the show in Audrey Hepburn-inspired Givenchy gown at Donald Trump’s Inaugural Ball

US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump dazzled in a Givenchy haute couture gown — a reimagining of the iconic 1954 dress created by Givenchy founder Hubert de Givenchy for the late actress Audrey Hepburn’s Sabrina character— at her father’s Inaugural Ball recently, grabbing eyeballs with her nod to the legendary actress’s timeless style.

The striking black-and-white ensemble, designed by the renowned French fashion house, featured a strapless, form-fitting bodice adorned with delicate floral motifs and an elegant overskirt. Ivanka elevated the look with black opera gloves, sleek pumps, and jaw-dropping Leviev floral diamond jewellery, including a shimmering necklace and matching earrings.

Her hair, styled in a polished French roll updo, and flawless makeup completed the sophisticated look. The timeless design paid homage to Hepburn’s unforgettable grace while showcasing Ivanka’s flair for high-fashion statements.

Ivanka — the second-eldest child of President Donald Trump and his first wife, Ivana Trump — is no stranger to the spotlight. She previously served as a senior advisor in her father’s administration alongside her husband, Jared Kushner, who held the same role. The couple have three children.