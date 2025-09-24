Trump threatens new lawsuit against ABC over Jimmy Kimmel’s return: ‘Bunch of losers’

US President Donald Trump suggested he may sue ABC again after the network reinstated late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. In a series of posts on Truth Social, the POTUS accused the broadcaster of deceit and criticised Kimmel’s return ahead of his first show back on Tuesday night.

“I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back. The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled! Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his 'talent' was never there,” Trump wrote.

“Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who's not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE. He is yet another arm of the DNC and, to the best of my knowledge, that would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution,” he added.

“I think we're going to test ABC out on this. Let's see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad Ratings,” Trump said.

Donald Trump's post on Truth Social X

ABC moved forward with Kimmel’s return despite Trump’s remarks. The network had last week announced the show would be “preempted indefinitely” following Kimmel’s controversial comments about the death of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

ABC’s decision to take Kimmel off air came after pressure from Nexstar Media, which had threatened to drop Kimmel’s programme from affiliate stations. Sinclair also raised objections, demanding an apology and a donation to Kirk’s family and Turning Point USA.

The suspension triggered a free speech debate in Hollywood. Last week, the ACLU and more than 430 prominent actors, directors and writers, including Robert De Niro, Jane Fonda, Ben Affleck, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, signed an open letter defending Kimmel.

“We the people must never accept government threats to our freedom of speech,” the letter stated, warning against retaliation against artists and journalists.

Disney announced hours later that it was ending the “indefinite” hiatus, clearing the way for Kimmel’s return.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! resumed Tuesday night with a pre-taped monologue. “If you’re just joining us, we are preempting your regularly scheduled encore episode of ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ to bring you this special report,” Kimmel said at the start. “I’m happy to be here tonight.”