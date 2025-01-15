Zeenat Aman reminisces about her first shoot with Rajesh Khanna for ‘Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Main’ song

Bollywood veteran Zeenat Aman on Tuesday reminisced about her early days in the industry, recalling the “overwhelming” experience of working with actor Rajesh Khanna — who was already an established star then — in the Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Main song sequence for her 1974 debut film Ajnabee.

Sharing how Khanna’s immense stardom had created a frenzy among women across the country, the 72-year-old actress revealed how despite being intimidated, she remained focused on her work, immersing herself in her script with the discipline of a convent girl. “He had the women of the country churned into a frenzy, was riding high on a wave of hits… and I was going to shoot my first film with him.”

Describing the song Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Main as a sensual, sweet number with innuendo-laced lyrics typical of Hindi cinema, Zeenat shared how the wet outfit, which became an iconic symbol of monsoon romance, was difficult to move in.

“I remember drinking cup after cup of cutting chai to stay warm between takes, while studying the choreographer and his assistant closely as they led us through the steps,” she added.

However, Zeenat took pride in recalling how she and Khanna effortlessly nailed their scene in a single take on the first day of the shoot.

“I’d say this one is some sort of classic. A rain-drenched love song, that can resonate with those in a courtship phase even today,” the actress, who will be next seen in Bun Tikki alongside Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol, signed off.