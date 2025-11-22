MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 22 November 2025

Farhan Akhtar hopes his new war drama ‘120 Bahadur’ would be declared tax-free

The film released in theatres on 21 November and was screened at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Friday

Entertainment Web Desk Published 22.11.25, 12:43 PM
A still from ‘120 Bahadur’

A still from ‘120 Bahadur’ File Photo

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar said he hopes his new war drama 120 Bahadur is granted tax-free status so that more viewers can watch what he described as an “important” story on the big screen.

The film, set during the 1962 India-China war, released in theatres on 21 November and was screened at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I do believe that this is a film for every Indian and that every Indian should watch this film to remember the heroes of our past because we tend to forget what happened before us,” Akhtar told PTI on the IFFI red carpet.

Akhtar plays Param Veer Chakra Major Shaitan Singh in the film, which chronicles the regiment’s stand during the Battle of Rezang La, where 120 Indian soldiers held their position against 3,000 Chinese troops.

“The Battle of Rezang La is not a story that is widely known, so, to learn about Shaitan Singh ji, to learn about the 120 men a hero fought beside him, I really feel that making it tax-free will definitely benefit the story going out far and wide. It would be wonderful if that (tax-free) did happen,” he said.

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, the film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, along with Amit Chandrra of Trigger Happy Studios.

RELATED TOPICS

120 Bahadur Farhan Akhtar Box Office
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump, Zohran Mamdani praise each other after warm White House meeting

The Republican President and New York City's Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani were warm and friendly, speaking repeatedly of their shared goals to help Trump's hometown rather than their combustible differences
Azizi in New Delhi.
Quote left Quote right

Sikh and Hindu communities who have come from Afghanistan, please give them back to us

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT