After ‘Adolescence’, Philip Barantini shoots one-take music video for Ed Sheeran

Pop sensation Ed Sheeran walks through the streets of New York City and surprises passersby with impromptu performances of his greatest hits in One Shot, a musical special shot in a single take by director Philip Barantini, known for helming the Emmy-winning series Adolescence.

Starring 15-year-old British actor Owen Cooper, Adolescence was filmed in a single continuous take to create an immersive experience for those who crave a story without cuts. It went on to win eight awards at the Primetime Emmy Awards this year, including Best Supporting Actor for Owen Cooper and Outstanding Lead Actor for Stephen Graham.

Barantini brought the same filmmaking technique to Sheeran’s music video.

As per Netflix, Sheeran takes viewers along as he spends one afternoon navigating the streets of NYC while performing his greatest hits. He plays impromptu gigs on sidewalks and in the subway, interacting with fans and passersby, and even plays the soundtrack to a proposal.

“I mean it could have been a f****** disaster,” Sheeran said in a statement to Tudum. “I said this to Phil, and I don’t think he believed me, but I think this is the best thing I’ve ever done in my career, in terms of scale and impressiveness. Everything’s led up to this point. If I hadn’t had 20 years of doing this on a small scale, I don’t think I’d [have been] able to do this as easily,” he added.

At least 1,000 individuals were involved in the making of the one-shot special. They had very little rehearsal time and preparation, Barantini revealed. “Every single person was integral to making this happen, and making it work,” Barantini told Tudum.

Shooting in New York City made the experience doubly special for Sheeran. “When you’re coming up in the music industry, America is seen as an impossible task. New York is my favourite city to be a part of. I’ve made many records here. I’ve made many memories here. I have an Irish family that came over here on boats and started new lives. Also, it’s f****** chaos,” he said.

One Shot with Ed Sheeran: A Music Experience is currently available to stream on Netflix.