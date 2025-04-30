Docu on K-pop icon Lee Soo Man faces backlash for including Jonghyun’s funeral scene

A Prime Video documentary on Lee Soo Man, known as the father of the K-pop wave, has run into rough weather over a funeral scene in the trailer dropped on Tuesday.

The trailer of the film titled Lee Soo Man: The King of K-Pop drew online backlash after footage of K-pop idol Joghyun’s funeral was shown in the video. A member of K-pop band SHINee, Jonghyun died by suicide in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dropped on Tuesday, the video explores the life of Soo Man, who is considered a key figure in establishing the Korean idol system, which is fundamental to the K-pop industry. He also played a crucial role in shaping the genre’s early sound and image.

Soo Man, who had a brief singing career in the 70s, developed a comprehensive training system for young performers, focusing on music, dance, and image, which is a cornerstone of the K-pop industry. He is the founder of SM Entertainment, which is widely considered a pioneer of the K-pop industry and a major force in its development.

He launched several K-pop groups, including H.O.T. and S.E.S., which helped define the genre’s early sound and style.

The trailer also features glimpses of interviews of SM Entertainment idols and associates. It celebrates Soo Man’s achievements while also addressing criticisms and industry challenges, including the ‘dark side of K-pop’ often highlighted in Western media.

“He’s a visionary, but he doesn’t protect his artists. Respect Jonghyun and don’t use those clips,” one social media user commented under the post.

Another comment read, “Using someone’s pain for the 'dark side of K-pop' section in your stupid documentary, bruh. Kim Jonghyun is such a wonderful, talented and amazing artist. You better take down that footage.”

Prime Video and the production team for the documentary have not addressed the backlash yet.

Lee Soo Man: The King of K-Pop is set to premiere on May 13.