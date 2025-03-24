Disney’s ‘Snow White’ starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot tanks at Indian box office on opening weekend

Disney’s latest live-action remake, Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, tanked at the Indian box office on its opening weekend, trade figures from industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk revealed on Monday.

The Marc Webb-directed film, which reimagines the classic fairytale, earned just Rs 3.08 crore nett in three days.

Snow White began its run with Rs 65 lakh nett on Friday and showed gradual growth over the weekend, earning Rs 1.19 crore nett on Saturday and Rs 1.24 crore nett on Sunday.

The Disney film had a disappointing start at the global box office too. Snow White raked in USD 43 million at the North American box office, according to Box Office Mojo. With an additional USD 44.3 million from international markets, the worldwide collection of the live-action adaptation stood at USD 87.3 million.

Snow White’s release was marred by significant backlash regarding its portrayal of the dwarfs, who are depicted through CGI, as well as controversial comments made by lead actress Rachel Zegler and co-star Gal Gadot.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava maintained its momentum at the Indian box office on the 38th day of its theatrical run. The Laxman Utekar-directed historical drama minted Rs 4.34 crore nett on its sixth Sunday. Its total domestic collection now stands at Rs 583.35 crore nett.

John Abraham-starrer The Diplomat, currently in its second week in theatres, earned Rs 2.75 crore nett on Day 10. The total domestic collection of the Shivam Nair-directed political thriller is Rs 25.65 crore nett.