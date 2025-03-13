Disney Studio’s ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ to stream on JioHotstar later this month

Disney Studio’s prequel film Mufasa: The Lion King is set to drop on Jiohotstar on March 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu language, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

“It’s time to experience the legend of Mufasa. #Mufasa: The Lion King, coming to #JioHotstar on March 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu,” the streamer wrote alongside the poster.

The prequel, released on December 20, 2024, is drawn from the 1994 animated classic The Lion King, which was adapted by Jon Favreau in 2019. Helmed by Barry Jenkins, the film explored the origin story of Simba’s father, depicting his journey from a young orphan lion cub to a wise and benevolent leader. The story also explores Mufasa’s upbringing alongside his brother Scar, who eventually becomes his foe.

Actors Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. have lent their voices to the younger versions of Mufasa and Scar. The film’s voice actors include John Kani as Rafiki, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon and Donald Glover as Simba.

Beyoncé reprised her role as the voice of Nala in the film, while her daughter Blue Ivy Carter voiced Kiara, the daughter of King Simba and Queen Nala.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh has lent his voice to Mufasa in the Hindi version, while his elder son Aryan Khan was the voice of Simba. His youngest son, AbRam Khan, voiced the young Mufasa. Sanjay Mishra (Pumbaa), Shreyas Talpade (Timon) and Meiyang Chang (Taka) round out the voice cast.

Telugu star Mahesh Babu voiced Mufasa in the Telugu version of the Disney film.

Mufasa: The Lion King grossed over USD 700 million worldwide. It was the seventh-highest-grossing film of 2024.