Disney+ Hotstar announces three new comedy shows amid ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy

Amid the controversy surrounding comedian Samay Raina's India's Got Latent show, Disney+ Hotstar has announced three new comedy shows — Generations Aaj Kal, Victim Ya Victor and Love Life Lafde — set to premiere on the streamer on February 14.

Disney+ Hotstar also dropped teasers for the upcoming shows on social media on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hosted by YouTubers Shyam Sharma and Dhruv Shah, Generations Aaj Kal promises hilarious conversations between celebrity guests and their parents. The teaser features Uorfi Javed and Poonam Pandey navigating intergenerational differences with their parents.

A comedy games-cum-chat show, Victim Ya Victor will assign tasks to fans and their success or failure will determine whether their favourite celebrities get punished. The show will be hosted by comedian-actor Rahul Dua.

Love Life Lafde, hosted by comedian Zakir Khan, blends banter and laughter as celebrities, including Farah Khan Kunder and Barkha Singh, join him to discuss the complexities of modern relationships.

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia recently landed in soup for his remarks on parental sex on Raina’s India’s Got Latent show on YouTube. So far, two FIRs have been registered against the BeerBiceps podcaster. The National Commission for Women has also summoned Ranveer for a hearing on February 17. The YouTube video has been blocked by the platform following orders from the government. Ranveer has apologised to his fans, admitting that his remarks on the show were inappropriate.